Terex Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.1% Upside

Terex Corporation with ticker code (TEX) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 74 and 50 with the average target price sitting at 59.86. With the stocks previous close at 45.67 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 31.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 43.92 and the 200 day MA is 47.47. The market cap for the company is $3,175m. Company Website: http://www.terex.com

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names. Its products include portable material lifts, portable aerial work platforms, trailer-mounted articulating booms, self-propelled articulating and telescopic booms, scissor lifts, utility equipment, and telehandlers, as well as their related components and replacement parts. The MP segment provides materials processing and specialty equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts principally under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Terex Finlay, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, Terex Conveying Systems, ProStacktm, and Terex Bid-Well brand names and business lines. Its products are used in construction, infrastructure, and recycling projects; various quarrying and mining, and material handling applications; and maintenance applications to lift equipment or material, as well as landscaping and biomass production industries. In addition, the company provides financing solutions to assist customers in the rental, leasing, and acquisition of its products. Terex Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.