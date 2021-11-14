Twitter
Terex Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Terex Corporation with ticker code (TEX) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 74 and 50 and has a mean target at 59.86. Now with the previous closing price of 49.25 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 44.98 while the 200 day moving average is 47.59. The market cap for the company is $3,433m. Company Website: http://www.terex.com

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names. Its products include portable material lifts, portable aerial work platforms, trailer-mounted articulating booms, self-propelled articulating and telescopic booms, scissor lifts, utility equipment, and telehandlers, as well as their related components and replacement parts. The MP segment provides materials processing and specialty equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts principally under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Terex Finlay, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, Terex Conveying Systems, ProStacktm, and Terex Bid-Well brand names and business lines. Its products are used in construction, infrastructure, and recycling projects; various quarrying and mining, and material handling applications; and maintenance applications to lift equipment or material, as well as landscaping and biomass production industries. In addition, the company provides financing solutions to assist customers in the rental, leasing, and acquisition of its products. Terex Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

