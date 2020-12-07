Terex Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -9.9% Downside

Terex Corporation found using ticker (TEX) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 34 and 19 calculating the mean target price we have 26.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 29.35 this indicates there is a potential downside of -9.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 24.14 and the 200 moving average now moves to 19.78. The company has a market cap of $1,967m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.terex.com

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects. The company also provides materials processing and specialty equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and pavers, and conveyors under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Terex Finlay, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, Terex Conveying Systems, and Terex Bid-Well brand names. Its products are used in construction, infrastructure, and recycling projects; various quarrying and mining, and material handling applications; maintenance applications to lift equipment or material; and building roads and bridges, as well as landscaping and biomass production industries. In addition, it designs, manufactures, services, refurbishes, and markets rough terrain and tower cranes use to move materials and equipment on rugged or uneven terrain and tower cranes, and lift construction material and place at point of use under the Terex brand. Further, the company provides financing solutions to assist customers in the rental, leasing, and acquisition of its products. Terex Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.