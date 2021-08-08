Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Terex Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -9.9% Downside

Broker Ratings

Terex Corporation with ticker code (TEX) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 34 and 19 and has a mean target at 26.43. With the stocks previous close at 29.35 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -9.9%. The day 50 moving average is 24.14 and the 200 day MA is 19.78. The market cap for the company is $1,967m. Find out more information at: http://www.terex.com

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects. The company also provides materials processing and specialty equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and pavers, and conveyors under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Terex Finlay, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, Terex Conveying Systems, and Terex Bid-Well brand names. Its products are used in construction, infrastructure, and recycling projects; various quarrying and mining, and material handling applications; maintenance applications to lift equipment or material; and building roads and bridges, as well as landscaping and biomass production industries. In addition, it designs, manufactures, services, refurbishes, and markets rough terrain and tower cranes use to move materials and equipment on rugged or uneven terrain and tower cranes, and lift construction material and place at point of use under the Terex brand. Further, the company provides financing solutions to assist customers in the rental, leasing, and acquisition of its products. Terex Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.