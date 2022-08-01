Twitter
Teradyne – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Teradyne with ticker code (TER) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 150 and 85 with a mean TP of 114.11. Now with the previous closing price of 98.95 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.3%. The 50 day MA is 97.3 while the 200 day moving average is 121.63. The market cap for the company is $16,163m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.teradyne.com

The potential market cap would be $18,639m based on the market concensus.

Teradyne designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications. This segment also provides FLEX test platform systems; J750 test system to address the volume semiconductor devices; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and DRAM; and ETS platform for semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets. It serves integrated device manufacturers that integrate the fabrication of silicon wafers into their business; fabless companies that outsource the manufacturing of silicon wafers; foundries; and semiconductor assembly and test providers. The System Test segment offers defense/aerospace test instrumentation and systems; storage test systems; and circuit-board test and inspection systems. The Industrial Automation segment provides collaborative robotic arms, autonomous mobile robots, and advanced robotic control software for manufacturing, logistics, and light industrial customers. The Wireless Test segment provides test solutions for use in the development and manufacture of wireless devices and modules, smartphones, tablets, notebooks, laptops, peripherals, and Internet-of-Things devices under the LitePoint brand name. This segment also offers IQxel products for Wi-Fi and other standards; IQxstream solution for testing GSM, EDGE, CDMA2000, TD-SCDMA, WCDMA, HSPA+, LTE, and 5G technologies; IQcell, a multi-device cellular signaling test solution; IQgig test solution; and turnkey test software for wireless chipsets. Teradyne was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts.

