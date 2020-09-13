Teradata Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential .5% Upside

Teradata Corporation with ticker code (TDC) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 36 and 17 with the average target price sitting at 24.46. With the stocks previous close at 24.35 this now indicates there is a potential upside of .5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 22.22 and the 200 day moving average is 21.53. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,685m. Visit the company website at: http://www.teradata.com

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company’s analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region. It offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform. The company’s business consulting services include various offerings, such as consulting to help organizations establish an analytic vision, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as enable an analytical ecosystem architecture. It serves various industries comprising communications, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media and entertainment, oil and gas, retail, travel and transportation, and utilities. The company primarily sells and markets its solutions and services through a direct sales force. Teradata Corporation has a strategic partnership with Deutsche Telekom to support the digital transformation goals of small and medium sized businesses in Germany; and partnership with dotData to create a data science solution The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

