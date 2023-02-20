Teradata Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.8% Upside

Teradata Corporation with ticker code (TDC) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 72 and 33.5 with the average target price sitting at 46.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 42.26 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.8%. The day 50 moving average is 34.65 and the 200 day MA is 34.53. The company has a market cap of $4,214m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.teradata.com

The potential market cap would be $4,669m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture and ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value. In addition, it offers support and maintenance services. The company serves clients in financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation sectors through a direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Teradata Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.