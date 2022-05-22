Twitter
Teradata Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.5% Upside

Teradata Corporation with ticker code (TDC) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 72 and 30 and has a mean target at 49.8. Now with the previous closing price of 35.95 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 38.5%. The day 50 moving average is 43.79 and the 200 moving average now moves to 47.74. The market cap for the company is $3,764m. Visit the company website at: https://www.teradata.com

The potential market cap would be $5,214m based on the market concensus.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture and ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value. In addition, it offers support and maintenance services. The company serves clients in financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation sectors through a direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Teradata Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

