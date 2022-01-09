Teradata Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.2% Upside

Teradata Corporation found using ticker (TDC) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 88 and 30 and has a mean target at 57.92. With the stocks previous close at 42.84 this would imply there is a potential upside of 35.2%. The 50 day MA is 45.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to 48.47. The market cap for the company is $4,598m. Company Website: https://www.teradata.com

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company’s analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform. Its business consulting services include consulting services for organizations to establish an analytic vision, identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, enable an analytical ecosystem architecture, and ensure their analytical infrastructure delivers value, as well as support and maintenance services. The company serves various industries comprising financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation. It operates in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and the Asia Pacific and Japan. The company primarily sells and markets its solutions and services through a direct sales force. Teradata Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.