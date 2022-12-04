Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Teradata Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Teradata Corporation with ticker code (TDC) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 72 and 30 and has a mean target at 42.65. Now with the previous closing price of 34.75 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.7%. The 50 day MA is 31.48 and the 200 moving average now moves to 37.69. The company has a market cap of $3,541m. Company Website: https://www.teradata.com

The potential market cap would be $4,346m based on the market concensus.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture and ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value. In addition, it offers support and maintenance services. The company serves clients in financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation sectors through a direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Teradata Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

