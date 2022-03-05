Teradata Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.1% Upside

Teradata Corporation with ticker code (TDC) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 88 and 30 with the average target price sitting at 57.92. Now with the previous closing price of 47.44 this indicates there is a potential upside of 22.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 44.83 while the 200 day moving average is 48.91. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,024m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.teradata.com

The potential market cap would be $6,133m based on the market concensus.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company’s analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform. Its business consulting services include consulting services for organizations to establish an analytic vision, identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, enable an analytical ecosystem architecture, and ensure their analytical infrastructure delivers value, as well as support and maintenance services. The company serves various industries comprising financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation. It operates in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and the Asia Pacific and Japan. The company primarily sells and markets its solutions and services through a direct sales force. Teradata Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.