Teradata Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.1% Upside

Teradata Corporation with ticker code (TDC) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 19 with the average target price sitting at 23.29. With the stocks previous close at 20.24 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 21.02 and the 200 day moving average is 21.69. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,177m. Company Website: http://www.teradata.com

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company’s analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region. It offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform. The company’s business consulting services include various offerings, such as consulting to help organizations establish an analytic vision, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as enable an analytical ecosystem architecture. It serves various industries comprising communications, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media and entertainment, oil and gas, retail, travel and transportation, and utilities. The company primarily sells and markets its solutions and services through a direct sales force. Teradata Corporation has a strategic partnership with Deutsche Telekom to support the digital transformation goals of small and medium sized businesses in Germany; and partnership with dotData to create a data science solution The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.