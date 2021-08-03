Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Teradata Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Teradata Corporation found using ticker (TDC) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 36 and 19 and has a mean target at 23.29. Now with the previous closing price of 20.24 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 21.02 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.69. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,177m. Company Website: http://www.teradata.com

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company’s analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region. It offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform. The company’s business consulting services include various offerings, such as consulting to help organizations establish an analytic vision, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as enable an analytical ecosystem architecture. It serves various industries comprising communications, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media and entertainment, oil and gas, retail, travel and transportation, and utilities. The company primarily sells and markets its solutions and services through a direct sales force. Teradata Corporation has a strategic partnership with Deutsche Telekom to support the digital transformation goals of small and medium sized businesses in Germany; and partnership with dotData to create a data science solution The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.