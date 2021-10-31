Teradata Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.3% Downside

Teradata Corporation found using ticker (TDC) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 88 and 18 calculating the mean target price we have 54.82. Given that the stocks previous close was at 56.12 this would indicate that there is a downside of -2.3%. The day 50 moving average is 55.35 while the 200 day moving average is 50.25. The market cap for the company is $6,151m. Find out more information at: http://www.teradata.com

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company’s analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform. Its business consulting services include consulting services for organizations to establish an analytic vision, identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, enable an analytical ecosystem architecture, and ensure their analytical infrastructure delivers value, as well as support and maintenance services. The company serves various industries comprising financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation. It operates in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and the Asia Pacific and Japan. The company primarily sells and markets its solutions and services through a direct sales force. Teradata Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.