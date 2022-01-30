Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Tennessee Valley Authority – Consensus Indicates Potential -86.9% Downside

Broker Ratings

Tennessee Valley Authority with ticker code (TVE) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3.9 and 2.53 calculating the mean target price we have 3.26. With the stocks previous close at 24.98 this would indicate that there is a downside of -86.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 25.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to 26.11. The company has a market cap of $13m. Find out more information at: 0

The potential market cap would be $2m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

You might also enjoy reading  Tennessee Valley Authority - Consensus Indicates Potential -87.2% Downside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.