Tennessee Valley Authority – Consensus Indicates Potential -86.9% Downside

Tennessee Valley Authority with ticker code (TVE) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3.9 and 2.53 calculating the mean target price we have 3.26. With the stocks previous close at 24.98 this would indicate that there is a downside of -86.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 25.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to 26.11. The company has a market cap of $13m. Find out more information at: 0

The potential market cap would be $2m based on the market concensus.