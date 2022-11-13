Tennessee Valley Authority – Consensus Indicates Potential -65.2% Downside

Tennessee Valley Authority with ticker code (TVE) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12.5 and 6 calculating the average target price we see 7.37. With the stocks previous close at 21.17 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -65.2%. The 50 day MA is 20.84 and the 200 moving average now moves to 22.71. The market capitalisation for the company is $11m. Find out more information at: 0

The potential market cap would be $4m based on the market concensus.