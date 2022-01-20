Twitter
Tenneco Inc. found using ticker (TEN) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 11 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.62 this would indicate that there is a downside of -7.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.21 and the 200 day MA is 7.66. The market cap for the company is $679m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.tenneco.com

The potential market cap would be $630m based on the market concensus.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments. It offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts; diesel particulate filters(DPFs); burner systems; lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps; hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors; selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems; SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems; urea dosing systems; four-way catalysts; alternative NOx reduction technologies; mufflers and resonators; fabricated exhaust manifolds; pipes; hydroformed assemblies; elastomeric hangers and isolators; and aftertreatment control units. The company also provides powertrain products and systems, such as pistons; piston rings; cylinder liners; valve seats and guides; bearings; spark plugs; valvetrain products; system protection products; and seals and gaskets. In addition, it offers motor parts, including steering and suspension, braking, sealing, engine, emission, and maintenance products, as well as shocks and struts; and ride performance products and systems comprising advanced suspension technologies, and ride control and braking products, as well as noise, vibration, and harshness performance materials. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

