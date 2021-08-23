Twitter
Tenneco Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.2% Downside

Tenneco Inc. found using ticker (TEN) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 8. Now with the previous closing price of 8.62 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -7.2%. The day 50 moving average is 8.21 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.66. The company has a market cap of $679m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.tenneco.com

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments. It offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts; diesel particulate filters(DPFs); burner systems; lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps; hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors; selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems; SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems; urea dosing systems; four-way catalysts; alternative NOx reduction technologies; mufflers and resonators; fabricated exhaust manifolds; pipes; hydroformed assemblies; elastomeric hangers and isolators; and aftertreatment control units. The company also provides powertrain products and systems, such as pistons; piston rings; cylinder liners; valve seats and guides; bearings; spark plugs; valvetrain products; system protection products; and seals and gaskets. In addition, it offers motor parts, including steering and suspension, braking, sealing, engine, emission, and maintenance products, as well as shocks and struts; and ride performance products and systems comprising advanced suspension technologies, and ride control and braking products, as well as noise, vibration, and harshness performance materials. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

