Tennant Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.3% Upside

Tennant Company with ticker code (TNC) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 82 and 63 calculating the mean target price we have 72.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 68.36 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.3%. The 50 day MA is 68.35 and the 200 day moving average is 64.46. The market cap for the company is $1,261m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tennantco.com

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions. It also provides business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions. The company offers its products under the Tennant, Nobles, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IRIS, VLX, and IPC brands, as well as private-label brands. Its products are used in retail establishments and distribution centers; factories and warehouses; and public venues, such as arenas and stadiums, office buildings, schools and universities, hospitals and clinics, parking lots and streets, and other environments. The company markets its products to contract cleaners and businesses through direct sales and service organization, as well as through a network of authorized distributors. Tennant Company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

