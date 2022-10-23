Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Tennant Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 52.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Tennant Company with ticker code (TNC) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 96 and 82 with a mean TP of 87.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 57.5 this would imply there is a potential upside of 52.5%. The day 50 moving average is 61.21 and the 200 day moving average is 67.68. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,093m. Find out more information at: https://www.tennantco.com

The potential market cap would be $1,666m based on the market concensus.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions. It also provides business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions. The company offers its products under the Tennant, Nobles, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IRIS, VLX, IPC, Gaomei, and Rongen brands, as well as private-label brands. Its products are used in retail establishments and distribution centers; factories and warehouses; and public venues, such as arenas and stadiums, office buildings, schools and universities, hospitals and clinics, parking lots and streets, and other environments. It markets its products to contract cleaners and businesses through direct sales and service organizations, as well as through a network of authorized distributors. Tennant Company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

