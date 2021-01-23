Tennant Company – Consensus Indicates Potential .8% Upside

Tennant Company found using ticker (TNC) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 73 and 66 and has a mean target at 69.5. With the stocks previous close at 68.98 this now indicates there is a potential upside of .8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 61.79 and the 200 day MA is 63.7. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,208m. Company Website: http://www.tennantco.com

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions. It also provides business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions. The company offers its products under the Tennant, Nobles, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IRIS, VLX, and IPC brands, as well as private-label brands. Its products are used in retail establishments and distribution centers; factories and warehouses; and public venues, such as arenas and stadiums, office buildings, schools and universities, hospitals and clinics, parking lots and streets, and other environments. The company markets its products to contract cleaners and businesses through direct sales and service organization, as well as through a network of authorized distributors. Tennant Company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.