Tennant Company – Consensus Indicates Potential .8% Upside

Tennant Company found using ticker (TNC) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 73 and 66 and has a mean target at 69.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 68.98 this now indicates there is a potential upside of .8%. The day 50 moving average is 61.79 and the 200 day moving average is 63.7. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,208m. Find out more information at: http://www.tennantco.com

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of productsluding floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions. It also provides business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions. The company offers its products under the Tennant, Nobles, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IRIS, VLX, and IPC brands, as well as private-label brands. Its products are used in retail establishments and distribution centers; factories and warehouses; and public venues, such as arenas and stadiums, office buildings, schools and universities, hospitals and clinics, parking lots and streets, and other environments. The company markets its products to contract cleaners and businesses through direct sales and service organization, as well as through a network of authorized distributors. Tennant Company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.