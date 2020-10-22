Tenet Healthcare Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.9% Upside

Tenet Healthcare Corporation with ticker code (THC) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 20 with a mean TP of 29.81. Now with the previous closing price of 27.89 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.9%. The 50 day MA is 26.21 and the 200 day MA is 22.04. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,036m. Company Website: http://www.tenethealth.com

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies. The company also provides intensive and critical care, and coronary care units; cardiovascular, digestive disease, neurosciences, musculoskeletal, and obstetrics services; outpatient services, including physical therapy; cardiothoracic surgery, complex spinal surgery, neonatal intensive care, and neurosurgery services; quaternary care services in heart and kidney transplants; and limb-salvaging vascular procedures, acute level 1 trauma services, intravascular stroke care, minimally invasive cardiac valve replacement, imaging technology, and telemedicine access for various medical specialties. In addition, it operates ambulatory surgery and urgent care centers, imaging centers, surgical, off-campus emergency, and micro-hospitals; and offers healthcare business process services in the areas of hospital and physician revenue cycle management, as well as value-based care solutions to healthcare systems, individual hospitals, physician practices, self-insured organizations, health plans, and other entities. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 65 hospitals, 24 surgical hospitals, and approximately 159 outpatient centers, as well as 260 ambulatory surgery, 39 urgent care, and 23 imaging centers in the United States. Tenet Healthcare Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

