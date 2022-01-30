Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Tenet Healthcare Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Tenet Healthcare Corporation found using ticker (THC) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 120 and 70 with a mean TP of 92.88. Now with the previous closing price of 73.18 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 26.9%. The 50 day MA is 76.77 and the 200 day MA is 70.36. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,785m. Company Website: https://www.tenethealth.com

The potential market cap would be $9,881m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies. The company also provides intensive and critical care, and coronary care units; cardiovascular, digestive disease, neurosciences, musculoskeletal, and obstetrics services; outpatient services, including physical therapy; cardiothoracic surgery, complex spinal surgery, neonatal intensive care, and neurosurgery services; quaternary care services in heart and kidney transplants; and limb-salvaging vascular procedure, acute level 1 trauma, intravascular stroke care, minimally invasive cardiac valve replacement, imaging, and telemedicine access services. In addition, it operates ambulatory surgery and urgent care centers, imaging centers, surgical hospitals, off-campus emergency departments, and micro-hospitals; and offers healthcare business process services in the areas of hospital and physician revenue cycle management, patient communications and engagement support, and value-based care solutions to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers, and other customers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 65 hospitals; and approximately 550 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and imaging centers, and other care sites and clinics. Tenet Healthcare Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

You might also enjoy reading  Tenet Healthcare Corporation - Consensus Indicates Potential -4.9% Downside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.