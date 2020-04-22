Tenax Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 680.7% Upside

Tenax Therapeutics with ticker code (TENX) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.45 and 4.45 with the average target price sitting at 4.45. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.57 this indicates there is a potential upside of 680.7%. The 50 day MA is 0.69 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.1. The market cap for the company is $4m. Find out more information at: http://www.tenaxthera.com

Tenax Therapeutics, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome. It is also involved in initiating a Phase 2 clinical trial of levosimendan for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

