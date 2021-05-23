Twitter
Tenaris S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.3% Upside

Tenaris S.A. with ticker code (TS) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 29 and 16 with a mean TP of 23.95. Now with the previous closing price of 22.97 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 4.3%. The day 50 moving average is 22.46 and the 200 day MA is 18.88. The market capitalisation for the company is $13,652m. Company Website: http://www.tenaris.com

Tenaris S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories. It also provides sucker rods, industrial equipment, heat exchangers, and utility conduits for buildings, as well as sells energy and raw materials. Additionally, it offers financial services. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Tenaris S.A. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Tenaris S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.Ã  r.l.

