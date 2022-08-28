Twitter
Tenaris S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.8% Upside

Tenaris S.A. found using ticker (TS) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 46 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 37.22. Given that the stocks previous close was at 28.23 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 31.8%. The 50 day MA is 26.22 and the 200 day MA is 26.65. The company has a market capitalisation of $16,694m. Find out more information at: https://www.tenaris.com

The potential market cap would be $22,010m based on the market concensus.

Tenaris S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories. It also provides sucker rods, industrial equipment, heat exchangers, and utility conduits for buildings, as well as sells energy and raw materials. In addition, it offers financial services. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Tenaris S.A. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Tenaris S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.à r.l.

