Tenaris S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.6% Upside

Tenaris S.A. with ticker code (TS) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 46 and 30 and has a mean target at 37.1. With the stocks previous close at 28.63 this indicates there is a potential upside of 29.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 27.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to 27.7. The market cap for the company is $16,605m. Company Website: https://www.tenaris.com

The potential market cap would be $21,518m based on the market concensus.

Tenaris S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories. It also provides sucker rods, industrial equipment, heat exchangers, and utility conduits for buildings, as well as sells energy and raw materials. In addition, it offers financial services. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Tenaris S.A. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Tenaris S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.à r.l.