Tenaris S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.8% Upside

Tenaris S.A. found using ticker (TS) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 55.2 and 30 with the average target price sitting at 39.56. Given that the stocks previous close was at 31.7 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 24.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 28.78 and the 200 day moving average is 28.51. The market cap for the company is $19,467m. Find out more information at: https://www.tenaris.com

The potential market cap would be $24,294m based on the market concensus.

Tenaris S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories. It also provides sucker rods, industrial equipment, heat exchangers, and utility conduits for buildings, as well as sells energy and raw materials. In addition, it offers financial services. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Tenaris S.A. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Tenaris S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.à r.l.