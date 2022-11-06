Tenaris S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.2% Upside

Tenaris S.A. found using ticker (TS) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50.6 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 38.24. With the stocks previous close at 31.82 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 28.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to 28.29. The company has a market cap of $19,520m. Company Website: https://www.tenaris.com

The potential market cap would be $23,459m based on the market concensus.

Tenaris S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories. It also provides sucker rods, industrial equipment, heat exchangers, and utility conduits for buildings, as well as sells energy and raw materials. In addition, it offers financial services. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Tenaris S.A. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Tenaris S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.à r.l.