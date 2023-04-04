Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Ten Lifestyle Group PLC 127.5% potential upside indicated by Peel Hunt Limited

Broker Ratings

Ten Lifestyle Group PLC with ticker (LON:TENG) now has a potential upside of 127.5% according to Peel Hunt Limited.



Peel Hunt Limited set a target price of 182 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Ten Lifestyle Group PLC share price of 80 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential upside of 127.5%. Trading has ranged between 45 (52 week low) and 110 (52 week high) with an average of 239,109 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £65,136,052.

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based concierge service provider. The Company serves private members and also the customer of private banks, financial services and brands globally. Corporate clients use the Company’s services to acquire, engage and retain, customers or valued employees. The Company offers travel, dining, entertainment, and offers and events. The Company’s geographical locations include Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), the Americas, and Asia-Pacific (APAC). The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary is Ten Lifestyle Management Limited, which is primarily engaged in providing concierge services.



