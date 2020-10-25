Tempur Sealy International, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.5% Upside

Tempur Sealy International, Inc found using ticker (TPX) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 125 and 82 calculating the mean target price we have 103.38. With the stocks previous close at 86.48 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.5%. The 50 day MA is 81.83 and the 200 day moving average is 65.99. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,444m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tempursealy.com

Tempur Sealy International, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands. The company sells its products through third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare; and company-owned stores, e-commerce, and call centers, as well as offers Cocoon by Sealy branded products through online. It also operates a portfolio of retail brands, including Tempur-Pedic retail stores, Sleep Outfitters, Sleep Solutions Outlet, SOVA, and other retail brands. In addition, the company is involved in licensing its Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands, technology, and trademarks to other manufacturers. Tempur Sealy International was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

