Tempur Sealy International, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Tempur Sealy International, Inc with ticker code (TPX) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 68 and 45 and has a mean target at 53.33. With the stocks previous close at 49.51 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.7%. The 50 day MA is 45.58 while the 200 day moving average is 40.44. The market cap for the company is $9,701m. Find out more information at: http://www.tempursealy.com

Tempur Sealy International, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands. The company sells its products through third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare; and company-owned stores, e-commerce, and call centers, as well as offers Cocoon by Sealy branded products through online. It also operates a portfolio of retail brands, including Tempur-Pedic retail stores, Sleep Outfitters, Sleep Solutions Outlet, SOVA, and other retail brands. In addition, the company is involved in licensing its Sealy, Tempur, and Stearns & Foster brands, technology, and trademarks to other manufacturers. Tempur Sealy International was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

