Tempur Sealy International, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.7% Upside

Tempur Sealy International, Inc found using ticker (TPX) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 140 and 100 and has a mean target at 118.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 89 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 32.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 90.08 and the 200 moving average now moves to 77.9. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,675m. Company Website: http://www.tempursealy.com

Tempur Sealy International, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands. The company sells its products through third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare; and company-owned stores, e-commerce, and call centers, as well as offers Cocoon by Sealy branded products through online. It also operates a portfolio of retail brands, including Tempur-Pedic retail stores, Sleep Outfitters, Sleep Solutions Outlet, SOVA, and other retail brands. In addition, the company is involved in licensing its Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands, technology, and trademarks to other manufacturers. Tempur Sealy International was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.