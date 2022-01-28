Tempur Sealy International, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.7% Upside

Tempur Sealy International, Inc found using ticker (TPX) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 140 and 100 calculating the mean target price we have 118.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 89 this indicates there is a potential upside of 32.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 90.08 while the 200 day moving average is 77.9. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,675m. Find out more information at: http://www.tempursealy.com

The potential market cap would be $6,205m based on the market concensus.

Tempur Sealy International, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands. The company sells its products through third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare; and company-owned stores, e-commerce, and call centers, as well as offers Cocoon by Sealy branded products through online. It also operates a portfolio of retail brands, including Tempur-Pedic retail stores, Sleep Outfitters, Sleep Solutions Outlet, SOVA, and other retail brands. In addition, the company is involved in licensing its Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands, technology, and trademarks to other manufacturers. Tempur Sealy International was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.