Tempur Sealy International, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.7% Upside

Tempur Sealy International, Inc with ticker code (TPX) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 140 and 100 calculating the average target price we see 118.13. Now with the previous closing price of 89 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 32.7%. The 50 day MA is 90.08 and the 200 day moving average is 77.9. The company has a market cap of $4,675m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tempursealy.com

Tempur Sealy International, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands. The company sells its products through third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare; and company-owned stores, e-commerce, and call centers, as well as offers Cocoon by Sealy branded products through online. It also operates a portfolio of retail brands, including Tempur-Pedic retail stores, Sleep Outfitters, Sleep Solutions Outlet, SOVA, and other retail brands. In addition, the company is involved in licensing its Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands, technology, and trademarks to other manufacturers. Tempur Sealy International was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.