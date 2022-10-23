Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Tempur Sealy International, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Tempur Sealy International, Inc found using ticker (TPX) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 30.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 25.73 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 19.7%. The 50 day MA is 26.58 while the 200 day moving average is 28.96. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,632m. Company Website: https://www.tempursealy.com

The potential market cap would be $5,545m based on the market concensus.

Tempur Sealy International, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands. The company sells its products through approximately 650 company-owned stores, e-commerce, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare, as well as offers Cocoon by Sealy branded products through online. It also operates a portfolio of retail brands, including Tempur-Pedic retail stores, Sleep Outfitters, Sleep Solutions Outlet, SOVA, and other retail brands. In addition, the company is involved in licensing its Sealy, Tempur, and Stearns & Foster brands, technology, and trademarks to other manufacturers. Tempur Sealy International was founded in 1846 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

