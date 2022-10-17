Follow us on:

Tempur Sealy International, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Tempur Sealy International, Inc with ticker code (TPX) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 22 with the average target price sitting at 30.5. Now with the previous closing price of 25.78 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 26.71 and the 200 day moving average is 29.49. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,300m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.tempursealy.com

The potential market cap would be $5,087m based on the market concensus.

Tempur Sealy International, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands. The company sells its products through approximately 650 company-owned stores, e-commerce, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare, as well as offers Cocoon by Sealy branded products through online. It also operates a portfolio of retail brands, including Tempur-Pedic retail stores, Sleep Outfitters, Sleep Solutions Outlet, SOVA, and other retail brands. In addition, the company is involved in licensing its Sealy, Tempur, and Stearns & Foster brands, technology, and trademarks to other manufacturers. Tempur Sealy International was founded in 1846 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

