Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Tempur Sealy International, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Tempur Sealy International, Inc found using ticker (TPX) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 25 with the average target price sitting at 31.3. Now with the previous closing price of 26.98 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 26.4 and the 200 day moving average is 28.17. The market cap for the company is $4,978m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.tempursealy.com

The potential market cap would be $5,775m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Tempur Sealy International, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands. The company sells its products through approximately 650 company-owned stores, e-commerce, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare, as well as offers Cocoon by Sealy branded products through online. It also operates a portfolio of retail brands, including Tempur-Pedic retail stores, Sleep Outfitters, Sleep Solutions Outlet, SOVA, and other retail brands. In addition, the company is involved in licensing its Sealy, Tempur, and Stearns & Foster brands, technology, and trademarks to other manufacturers. Tempur Sealy International was founded in 1846 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

You might also enjoy reading  Tempur Sealy International, Inc - Consensus Indicates Potential 18.3% Upside
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.