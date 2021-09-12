Tempur Sealy International, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.4% Upside

Tempur Sealy International, Inc found using ticker (TPX) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 68 and 45 with a mean TP of 53.33. Now with the previous closing price of 47.46 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.4%. The day 50 moving average is 43.59 and the 200 moving average now moves to 39.49. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,279m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tempursealy.com

Tempur Sealy International, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands. The company sells its products through third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare; and company-owned stores, e-commerce, and call centers, as well as offers Cocoon by Sealy branded products through online. It also operates a portfolio of retail brands, including Tempur-Pedic retail stores, Sleep Outfitters, Sleep Solutions Outlet, SOVA, and other retail brands. In addition, the company is involved in licensing its Sealy, Tempur, and Stearns & Foster brands, technology, and trademarks to other manufacturers. Tempur Sealy International was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.