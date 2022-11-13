Tempur Sealy International, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -.6% Downside

Tempur Sealy International, Inc with ticker code (TPX) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 25 and has a mean target at 31.3. With the stocks previous close at 31.49 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -.6%. The day 50 moving average is 26.89 and the 200 moving average now moves to 27.96. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,562m. Find out more information at: https://www.tempursealy.com

The potential market cap would be $5,529m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Tempur Sealy International, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands. The company sells its products through approximately 650 company-owned stores, e-commerce, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare, as well as offers Cocoon by Sealy branded products through online. It also operates a portfolio of retail brands, including Tempur-Pedic retail stores, Sleep Outfitters, Sleep Solutions Outlet, SOVA, and other retail brands. In addition, the company is involved in licensing its Sealy, Tempur, and Stearns & Foster brands, technology, and trademarks to other manufacturers. Tempur Sealy International was founded in 1846 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.