Telus Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 70.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Telus Corporation with ticker code (TU) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42.5 and 29.91 calculating the average target price we see 38.95. Given that the stocks previous close was at 22.81 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 70.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 22.42 and the 200 day moving average is 21.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $31,357m. Visit the company website at: http://www.telus.com

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies. The Wireline segment includes data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services. It has 16.0 million subscriber connections, which include 9.0 million mobile phone subscribers; 1.8 million mobile connected device subscribers; 2.1 million internet subscribers; 1.2 million residential voice subscribers; 1.2 million TV subscribers; and 707,000 security subscribers. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

