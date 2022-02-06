Telus Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.3% Upside

Telus Corporation with ticker code (TU) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27.95 and 23.64 with the average target price sitting at 25.87. With the stocks previous close at 24.12 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.3%. The 50 day MA is 23.34 while the 200 day moving average is 22.65. The market cap for the company is $32,882m. Visit the company website at: https://www.telus.com

The potential market cap would be $35,267m based on the market concensus.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies. The Wireline segment includes data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services. It has 16.0 million subscriber connections, which include 9.0 million mobile phone subscribers; 1.8 million mobile connected device subscribers; 2.1 million internet subscribers; 1.2 million residential voice subscribers; 1.2 million TV subscribers; and 707,000 security subscribers. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.