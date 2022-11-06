Telus Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.6% Upside

Telus Corporation found using ticker (TU) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 28.47 and 23.38 calculating the average target price we see 25.21. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.39 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.6%. The 50 day MA is 21.07 and the 200 day MA is 23.49. The market cap for the company is $30,251m. Company Website: https://www.telus.com

The potential market cap would be $37,402m based on the market concensus.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services. The Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segment provides digital customer experience and digital-enablement transformation solutions, including artificial intelligence and content management solutions. It has 16.9 million subscriber connections, which include 9.3 million mobile phone subscribers; 2.1 million connected device subscribers; 2.3 million internet subscribers; 1.1 million residential voice subscribers; 1.3 million TV subscribers; and 804,000 security subscribers. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.