Telus Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.5% Upside

Telus Corporation with ticker code (TU) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27.97 and 22.98 with a mean TP of 24.77. With the stocks previous close at 20.05 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 23.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 21.59 while the 200 day moving average is 23.63. The market cap for the company is $29,029m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.telus.com

The potential market cap would be $35,863m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services. The Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segment provides digital customer experience and digital-enablement transformation solutions, including artificial intelligence and content management solutions. It has 16.9 million subscriber connections, which include 9.3 million mobile phone subscribers; 2.1 million connected device subscribers; 2.3 million internet subscribers; 1.1 million residential voice subscribers; 1.3 million TV subscribers; and 804,000 security subscribers. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.