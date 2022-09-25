Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Telus Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Telus Corporation with ticker code (TU) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27.45 and 23.74 with a mean TP of 25.89. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.36 this would imply there is a potential upside of 21.2%. The day 50 moving average is 22.55 and the 200 day MA is 23.93. The company has a market cap of $29,851m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.telus.com

The potential market cap would be $36,181m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services. The Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segment provides digital customer experience and digital-enablement transformation solutions, including artificial intelligence and content management solutions. It has 16.9 million subscriber connections, which include 9.3 million mobile phone subscribers; 2.1 million connected device subscribers; 2.3 million internet subscribers; 1.1 million residential voice subscribers; 1.3 million TV subscribers; and 804,000 security subscribers. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

You might also enjoy reading  Telus Corporation - Consensus Indicates Potential 14.0% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.