Tellurian Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 155.3% Upside

Tellurian Inc. with ticker code (TELL) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10.5 and 0.1 with a mean TP of 3.37. Now with the previous closing price of 1.32 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 155.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.27 while the 200 day moving average is 1.05. The company has a market capitalisation of $426m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.tellurianinc.com

Tellurian Inc. engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. As of February 24, 2020, it owned interests in approximately 10,260 net acres and 67 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of north Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.