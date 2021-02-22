Tellurian Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 155.3% Upside

Tellurian Inc. with ticker code (TELL) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 10.5 and 0.1 calculating the average target price we see 3.37. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.32 this indicates there is a potential upside of 155.3%. The day 50 moving average is 1.27 and the 200 day MA is 1.05. The company has a market capitalisation of $426m. Find out more information at: http://www.tellurianinc.com

Tellurian Inc. engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. As of February 24, 2020, it owned interests in approximately 10,260 net acres and 67 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of north Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.