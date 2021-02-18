Tellurian Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 155.3% Upside

Tellurian Inc. with ticker code (TELL) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 10.5 and 0.1 with a mean TP of 3.37. With the stocks previous close at 1.32 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 155.3%. The 50 day MA is 1.27 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.05. The market capitalisation for the company is $426m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tellurianinc.com

Tellurian Inc. engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. As of February 24, 2020, it owned interests in approximately 10,260 net acres and 67 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of north Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.