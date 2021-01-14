Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Tellurian Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 155.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Tellurian Inc. with ticker code (TELL) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 10.5 and 0.1 with the average target price sitting at 3.37. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.32 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 155.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.27 and the 200 day MA is 1.05. The market capitalisation for the company is $426m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.tellurianinc.com

Tellurian Inc. engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. As of February 24, 2020, it owned interests in approximately 10,260 net acres and 67 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of north Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.